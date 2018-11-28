Realme U1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8X vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Specs comparison

Realme U1 has been launched in India at a price starting Rs 11,999. The focus is on the selfie camera as it ships with a 25MP front camera with support for real-time bokeh and more features. The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM model of Realme U1 will cost Rs 14,999. Given this is a mid-range phone, it directly competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Honor 8X in India.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is Xiaomi’s latest smartphone in the country, priced starting at Rs 13,999. In fact, It features dual cameras on the front. Then there is Honor 8X price, which starts at Rs 14,999. And that’s not all. HMD Global’s Nokia 5.1 Plus is also competing against Realme U1. We compare Realme U1 with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Honor 8X based on price, specifications, and features:

Realme U1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8X vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Price in India

Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone is Amazon India exclusive and the first sale will be held from 12 noon on December 5.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two storage variants – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM – priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The storage on both the variants will be 64GB.

Honor 8X comes in three storage configurations. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999, while 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage model will cost Rs 16,999, respectively. The price for 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is Rs 18,999.

Nokia 5.1 Plus can be bought at a price of Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Realme U1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8X vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Design and Display

Realme U1 sports a light pillar design with dual 2.5D glass and rounded corners. The phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. The dewdrop-style notch on top of the screen includes the front camera, ambient light, proximity sensor, and earpiece. Realme U1 has a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is built from 6000 series aluminium, which gives it a good build and is easy to hold. Another positive is it has P2i coating, which makes the phone splash-resistant. The display is 6.26-inches with a notch, slightly bigger than 5.99-inches screen on its predecessor, Redmi Note 5 Pro. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The Note 6 Pro’s display is more than adequate.

Nokia 5.1 Plus feels premium for its price thanks to a 2.5D glass body with a polycarbonate chassis sandwiched between the front and rear glass panel. The phone has a 5.86-inch display with a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There’s display quality is good and the HD+ IPS LCD panel renders decent colours as well as viewing angles.

Finally, Honor 8X sports a combination of metal and glass design, which gives it an aesthetic appeal. As for the display, Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone has a smaller notch when compared to Nokia 5.1 Plus.

It really depends on one’s preference of design, whether glass or metal. The phone looks stylish for its price while a metal unibody design seems a little bit boring to some, the advantage with Redmi Note 6 Pro is that it offers P2i coating. The display is full HD+ on Realme U1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Honor 8X so that should not be a point of concern.

Realme U1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8X vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Camera

The camera is one of the highlights of Realme U1 as it comes with a 25MP Sony IMX 576 sensor and 1.8µm large pixel for better low-light pictures. There is a Hybrid HDR feature as well that is said to retain details in shadows and highlights. The camera supports real-time bokeh and the company claims that AI Beauty+ feature is optimised for Indian skin tones.

Realme 2 Pro sports dual rear cameras, a combination of a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. It supports LED flash. More features include slo-mo video, Portrait Lighting, bokeh effect, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has dual cameras on both the front and the rear. The rear camera is 12MP+5MP, which is quite good especially in daylight performance. The rear camera also does nicely in shots with indoor lighting. The 20MP+2MP selfie camera is likewise adequate. There is Portrait mode and studio effects have been added to Portrait.

Nokia 5.1 Plus gets 13MP+5MP dual rear cameras with LED flash. The back cameras manage to render vibrant images with decent details in good lighting condition. The image processing is quite fast. The camera app also offers Live Bokeh mode, Bothie and PIP mode, which is great. The front 8MP camera performs decently depending on the lighting condition.

Honor 8X also has dual rear cameras with a combination of 20MP+2MP lens. The front camera is 16MP. The back camera can produce good shots with plenty of details and vibrant colours under good lighting condition. The AI-enabled dual lenses nicely play with the shadows. Both front and rear cameras support the bokeh effect.

The focus with Realme U1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a front camera, while all the four phones offer dual cameras at the back. We are yet to test out the cameras on Realme U1, but image quality is decent on the phones for the price.

Realme U1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8X vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Realme U1 is the world’s first phone to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is fabricated on a 12nm FinFET process and is said to support advanced AI efficiency. This is an octa-core CPU which brings support for HDR, Beautification and bokeh effect in real-time. It features 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. Realme U1 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro packs Snapdragon 636 processor, same as Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone continues to be a reliable performer, which can smoothly handle multi-tasking, multiple tabs and other daily tasks. Redmi Note 6 Pro is available with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The battery is a 4,000mAh one that should easily last a day or more depending on one’s usage.

Nokia 5.1 Plus runs MediaTek Helio P60 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone impresses with its real-life performance as we did not face any lag or stutter even with several tabs open on Chrome browser. With a 3,060mAh battery, Nokia 5.1 Plus manages to deliver nearly a day’s worth of usage on a single charge with moderate usage.

Honor 8X is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. When it comes to performance, we did not face any stutter while multitasking, running usual apps like Instagram, WhatsApp or while streaming content on Netflix. In terms of gaming as well, Honor 8X can render smooth performance. The phone has a 3,750mAh battery, which can give a day’s worth of juice with heavy duty tasks.