Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: Here’s a comparison of specifications, price

Realme has launched a total of five smartphones in India this year. This includes the Realme 1, Realme 2, the Realme C1 as well as the more recent Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1. With Realme U1, the company will focus on selfie-based devices, while the Realme 2 Pro is aimed at providing flagship features at an affordable price.

Realme U1 starts at Rs 11,999 and sports a 25MP selfie camera. With Realme 2 Pro, it starts at Rs 13,990 going up all the way to Rs 17,990. Both phones have a dewdrop notch design on the front.

Realme 2 Pro vs Realme U1: Storage configurations, prices

Realme U1 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option, and will be available for sale from December 5 on Amazon India. The phone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs Rs 14,999

Realme 2 Pro is available via Flipkart and has a starting price of Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage, Rs 15,990 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage and Rs 17,990 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Realme is pitching the Pro series as one with more high-end features, but still sticking with the under Rs 20,000 price mark.

Realme 2 Pro vs Realme U1: Design, Display

Both phones come with nearly identical displays. Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 come with 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch, and a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This offers an effective screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent with 2.5D curved glass on top.

Realme U1 has a polycarbonate (plastic) body, with glass at the back which gives it a more premium finish. This is similar to the Realme 2 Pro, which also has a laminated glass design with polycarbonate chassis.

Dimensions for the Realme U1 are 157 x 74 x 8mm, and it weighs 168g. The Realme 2 Pro is slightly heavier at 174 g, and has the following dimensions: 156.7 x 74 x 8.5mm. Both have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

Realme U1 comes in Black, Blue and Gold colour options, while the Realme 2 Pro comes in black, ice lake blue and ocean blue options.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: Processor, battery

The biggest difference between Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 is the processors involved. While the former runs the octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, Realme U1 is the company’s first phone running the 2.1GHz Helio P70 chipset. Not only does it offer slightly higher power, Helio P70 is claimed to offer greater AI support, and a neural processing unit, that reduces power consumption even during optimal performance.

On the other hand, Realme 2 Pro features the Adreno 512 GPU, which scores over the ARM Mali-G72 unit on the Realme U1. This would make the gameplay modes and multi-tasking of the former smoother than Realme U1.

Realme 2 Pro also beats the Realme U1 in terms of RAM and internal storage options. Realme 2 Pro features 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, while the latter comes with 3GB/4GB RAM options.

The same can be seen for internal storage, as Realme U1 is available with 32GB/64GB memory, while Realme 2 Pro offers 64GB/128GB internal memory. Both the Realme phones come with a 3500 mAh battery. Both also come with a micro-USB port for charging.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: Camera comparison

The other difference between the phones is around camera configurations. Both Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro come with horizontally stacked dual rear cameras and a single front camera, their sizes and functions differ.

While Realme U1, tipped by the company as a ‘Selfie Pro’, offers a 25MP Sony IMX576 front camera, Realme 2 Pro ships a 16MP front camera unit. Realme U1 features 4-in-1 Pixels technology, that can integrate frames to reproduce images from an effective camera size of 1.8 microns, and Hybrid HDR, that aims to captures shadows from bright images, as well as low-light shots.

The rear camera setups are quite similar, and offer the same camera modes. But, Realme 2 Pro comes with a 16MP+2MP configuration and EIS (electronic image stabilization) for video recording and AI recognition of 16 screens.

On the other hand, Realme U1 offers a 13MP+2MP combination, that backs slow-motion video, SuperVivid 2.0 for more effective colour tones, and Bokeh mode.