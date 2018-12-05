Toggle Menu Sections
Realme U1 first sale from 12pm today: Best offers, price and specificationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/realme-u1-sale-in-india-amazon-offers-price-specifications-5478372/

Realme U1 first sale from 12pm today: Best offers, price and specifications

Realme U1 sale in India timings, offers and more: Realme U1, the first phone running the Helio P70 processor, will go on sale from 12pm today on Amazon.

realme u1, realme u1 sale, realme u1 sale amazon, amazon india realme u1, realme u1 price in india, amazon realme u1, amazon sale realme u1 price in india, realme u1 specifications, realme u1 features, realme u1 sale price, india realme u1 sale, realme u1 mobile sale, realme u1 price and specifications, realme u1 price amazon
Realme U1 sale in India: The selfie camera-based Realme U1 comes with a starting price of Rs 11,999, and retails in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour variants.

Realme U1 India first sale, top offers, discounts and more: Realme U1, that was launched in India last month, will be available for sale today. The phone, launched with a 25MP front camera, will be available as an Amazon exclusive. Realme U1 comes with a starting price of Rs 11,999, and retails in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colour variants.

Realme U1 sale in India: Sale timings, best offers, cashback and more

Realme U1 will be available through Amazon.in and Realme.com from 12pm on December 5, which is today. Users holding SBI Credit cards can purchase the phone with 5 per cent additional discount. Realme U1 can also be bought through the No Cost EMI payment mode, though details of the same have not been disclosed. Besides, the phone is also available with Rs 5,750 cashback from Reliance Jio, along with 4.2TB of free data.

Realme U1 sale in India: Full specifications

Featuring a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Realme U1 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Mediatek P70 processor, the phone is based on ColorOS5.2, over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and comes with a 3500mAh battery.

Biometric security options on the phone include AI Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Realme U1 comes with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB of internal storage, and expandable memory up to 256GB.

Read more: Realme U1 review: At Rs 11,999, a stylish option in the budget segment

The hightlight of Realme U1 is its 25MP Sony IMX576 front camera, that supports 4-in-1 Pixel mode and Hybrid HDR, besides AI Portrait mode and AI Beauty 2.0. Besides, the phone also sports a horizontally stacked 13MP+2MP dual camera configuration, with support for Slo-mo videos, portrait lighting and Bokeh mode. The phone is priced at Rs 11,999 (3GB RAM variant) and Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM variant) respectively.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android