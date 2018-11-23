Realme U1 retail box leaked ahead of November 28 India launch

Realme UI has been leaked again, and this time the retail box of the device has been spotted online. Thanks to SmartPrix, we are getting our first look of the Realme U1’s retail box. The Realme U1 retail box, which is black in colour, doesn’t reveal any of the phone’s specifications or its features. Separately, preliminary AnTuTu benchmark scores of the Realme U1 have been leaked, and they look promising.

As far as AnTuTu benchmark scores are concerned, Realme U1, having model number RMX1833, reached a score of 145021. In comparison, the Honor 8X, running the Kirin 710 processor, achieved a score of 139974, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro having the Snapdragon 636 chipset reached a score of 115611. The SmartPrix report notes that the Realme U1’s chipset is still benchmarked by AnTuTu as the Helio P60 processor. It looks like the app hasn’t been updated to include the Helio P70, which resides inside the upcoming smartphone.

Realme U1 is turning out to be one of the most-hyped smartphones to hit the Indian smartphone market. It will be a selfie-centric smartphone and will be pitted against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Oppo’s sister brand Realme has been confirmed to launch in India on November 28. It will be exclusive to Amazon. Realme U1 is expected to have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 4GB RAM and a 4230mAh battery. This phone could be priced in India in and around Rs 15,000.