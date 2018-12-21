Realme U1 now available with up to Rs 1500 instant discount via Amazon India

Realme U1 can be purchased at a discount for the limited time period. The company is offering up to Rs 1500 instant discount on the Realme U1. The discount is valid from December 21 to January 2 on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank cards via Amazon India.

The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant can be purchased with the instant discounts via Amazon India from December 21, which is today. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will also be eligible to get the instant discounts. This particular model will go on sale via Amazon India on December 26 at 12:00pm IST.

The base model of the Realme 1, the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, costs Rs 11,999. The top-end model, the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. Keep in mind that the new offer is valid between December 21 and January 2.

Speaking of its specifications, the selfie-centric smartphone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Helio P70 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The internal memory is further expandable through microSD support.

The device also gets a horizontally stacked dual camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. The handset also features a 25MP front-facing camera.

This festive season we are back with an offer that makes it easier for you to own #RealmeU1 with up to INR 1500 instant discount on HDFC Deb. & Cred. Card EMI.

Get it on Dec. 21 – Jan. 2

Realme U1 competes against the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Motorola One Power, etc.