Realme U1 variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant launched at Rs 10,999

Realme has launched a new 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the U1 smartphone in India. The handset is priced at Rs 10,999 and will go on its first sale on April 10 at 12 PM via the company’s own e-store and Amazon.

To recall, earlier the device came in two RAM/internal storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage.

The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas, the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

In terms of raw specifications, Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek P70 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.

It features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 paired with a 2MP, f/2.4 secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 25MP Sony IMX576 sensor for taking selfies.

In related news, Oppo spin-off is expected to launch a pro version of Realme 3 sometime this month. The device is said to cost anywhere between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000.