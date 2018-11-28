Realme U1 launched in India; sports MediaTek Helio P70 processor

Realme has launched its Realme U1 smartphone, which sports the latest MediaTek Helio P70 processor. Realme U1 is priced at Rs 11,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 14,999. Realme U1 is being pitched as a ‘Selfie Pro’ thanks to the 25MP front camera. The smartphone will be Amazon exclusive.

Advertising

Realme U1: Sale date, launch offers

Realme U1 will go on sale from December 5 and is currently open for pre-registration on the Amazon India website. The company is introducing the phone in three colours Black, Blue and Gold. Launch offers include five per cent cashback on SBI cards, no cost EMI as well as benefits up to Rs 5,750 and up to 4.2TB data from Reliance Jio.

Realme U1: Specifications, features

Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch LCD IPS display with a full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and it sports a pixel density of 409 PPI. The smartphone has a small water-drop style notch on the front as we have seen on other Opp phones and the Realme 2 Pro. The display has a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. Dimensions of the Realme U1 are 74 x 157 x 8 mm and it weighs about 168 g.

It has a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is an octa-core one clocked at 2.1 GHz with 3GB or 4GB RAM coupled with 32GB or 64GB. The phone supports up to 256 GB expandable memory via a microSD slot and has a dedicated slot for the same.

Advertising

Rear camera on the Realme U1 is 13 MP + 2 MP combination with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The rear camera has an LED flash as well. For the front camera, Realme is using the 25MP Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The battery size is 3500mAh and it comes with the standard 5V/2A charger.

Other connectivity options on the Realme U1 are Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band at 2.4GHz and 5GHz,

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS/Gnolass for navigation. The phone has a micro-USB port for charging with a 3.5 mm. Sensors on the Realme U1 are M-sensor, G-sensor, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Light and Proximity Sensor.

Realme U1runs ColorOS 5.2, which is based on Android Oreo 8.1 The company is also bundling a screen protector film with the phone as well as a plastic case inside the retail box.