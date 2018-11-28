Realme U1 India launch Highlights: Price starts at Rs 11,999, sale from December 5
Realme U1 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Highlights: Here are the details on price in India, features, and specifications.
Realme U1 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Highlights: Realme U1 has been launched in India and this is the world’s first phone to be powered by Helio P70 processor. Realme U1 is exclusive to Amazon in India and the price starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 14,999. Realme U1 will go on its first sale on Amazon India starting 12 noon on December 5.
The company also launched Realme Buds earphones at the launch event alongside Realme U1. The smartphone, which is being touted by the company as ‘India’s Selfie Pro’, features a 25MP front camera. It will directly compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, the price for which starts at Rs 13,999.
Live Blog
Realme U1 India launch, price, specs, features Highlights: Everything you need to know about the price, specifications, and features:
Realme U1 India price, sale date, launch offers
Realme U1 price in India is Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 14,999. As part of launch offers, people who buy Realme U1 using their SBI card can avail five per cent cashback. The phone is available with no cost EMI offer as well. Reliance Jio is offering benefits up to Rs 5,750 and up to 4.2TB data. The sale for the phone begins 12 noon on December 5 on Amazon India.
Realme U1 price in India, sale date
Realme U1 price in India will be Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM model will cost Rs 14,999. The sale for Realme U1 will start at 12 noon on December 5 on Amazon India. The company also launched Realme U1 case in black and gold colour options, priced at Rs 499. Realme Buds earphones will also cost Rs 499.
Realme U1 India launch: Realme buds earphones announced
Realme buds earphones also announced. These have to bought separately.
Realme U1 India launch:Design and Display
Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with waterdrop design notch. It sports a light pillar design with some effects on the back. It has 2.5D dual curved glass design.
Realme U1 has 25MP front camera, dual rear cameras
Realme U1 comes with 25MP Sony IMX 576 camera with 1.8 pixel size. It has a Hybrid HDR mode, which the company calls a combination of hardware and software on the front camera. The phone also supports real-time bokeh. The rear camera is 13MP+2MP and it supports slow motion video as well. The feature will also be made available on Realme 2 Pro by the end of this year.
Realme U1 compared with Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 8X
The company talking about gaming optimisation features on the Realme U1. The company showing a comparison with Redmi Note 6 Pro and Honor 8X. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a mid-range phone that comes with Snapdragon 636 processor and has a starting price of Rs 13,999. Honor 8X is powered by Kirin 710 processor and is priced starting at Rs 14,999.
Realme U1 India launch: Realme U1, the first phone globally to have Helio P70
Realme U series will focus on the camera aspects of the phone. Realme U1 will the first phone globally with Helio P70 processor. Helio P70 has a dedicated AI (Artificial Intelligence) engine as well for such features.
Realme U1 India launch: 3.7 lakhs Realme 2 units sold, claims company
Realme India claims it sold 3.7 lakh units of Realme 2. The company claims to have sold 2 million products during Diwali. Claims they have three million users in India, quoting data from Counterpoint. Realme is also expanding to other countries, plans to enter the Middle East and North Africa.
Realme U1 India launch starts: Realme India CEO on stage
Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India on stage. Realme U1 will be launched today. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70. CEO claims they are the fastest growing brand in India. Realme claims fourth place in the Indian smartphone market in online space.
Realme U1 India launch event to start soon
Realme U1 India launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM. The event will take place in New Delhi and will be streamed live via the company's official YouTube page. In addition, Realme Facebook and Twitter pages will also have live updates from the event.
Realme U1 India launch: Expected price
Realme U1 price in India is expected to be around Rs 15,000. In case Realme decides to launch multiple storage variants, the base model could cost around Rs 13,000. The phone will be pitted against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro, which comes with dual rear and front cameras and has a starting price of Rs 13,999.
Realme U1 India launch: Will be Amazon exclusive
Realme U1 will be exclusive to Amazon in India. The e-commerce site has 'Notify me' page live and users can register to get updates on when the phone becomes available. The listing confirms Realme U1 will have Helio P70 processor as well as dewdrop notch design.
Realme U1 India launch: India timings, livestream
Realme U1 India launch will take place starting 12:30 PM IST in New Delhi. The company will stream the event live through its official Realme YouTube channel and also post updates on its Facebook as well as Twitter pages.
In terms of specifications, Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a dewdrop-style notch on top of the screen. The phone will have a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Realme U1 gets a 25MP front camera with Hybrid HDR mode and real-time bokeh features. Realme U1 official teasers suggest the phone will recognise 296 facial points to enhance selfie.
Realme U1 will be powered by an octa-core Helio P70 processor, which is fabricated on a 12nm FinFET process and has support for AI-based features. The phone is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base storage model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. realme U1 and will go up against Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. The battery will be a 4,230mAh one.
Realme U1 India price, sale date, launch offers
Realme U1 price in India, sale date
