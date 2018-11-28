Realme U1 India launch Highlights: Price starts at Rs 11,999, sale from December 5

Realme U1 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Highlights: Realme U1 has been launched in India and this is the world’s first phone to be powered by Helio P70 processor. Realme U1 is exclusive to Amazon in India and the price starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 14,999. Realme U1 will go on its first sale on Amazon India starting 12 noon on December 5.

The company also launched Realme Buds earphones at the launch event alongside Realme U1. The smartphone, which is being touted by the company as ‘India’s Selfie Pro’, features a 25MP front camera. It will directly compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, the price for which starts at Rs 13,999.