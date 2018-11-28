Realme U1 launch in India today at 12.30 pm: All the details we know so far

Realme will launch its upcoming phone, Realme U1, in New Delhi on November 28. Besides being the first phone of the Realme U series, this device is being touted by the company as ‘India’s Selfie Pro’. The company has also confirmed that Realme U1 will run the Helio P70 processor, and has already been listed as an Amazon India exclusive. Here is a full list of expected features and specifications.

Advertising

Realme U1 India launch: Launch date, timings

Realme U1 will be launched at an event in New Delhi that will begin at 12.30pm on November 28. Amazon India has already created a ‘Notify Me’ page for the phone, as details of its sale are expected at the launch venue.

Realme has given no indication if it also plans to make the new U1 available in offline distribution. The brand started by only playing in the online space, but has expanded presence into Reliance Digital stores.

Realme U1 to sport MediaTek Helio P70 processor

The Oppo sub-brand has confirmed that Realme U1 will be its first phone to run the newly launched Helio P70 processor. This is its second phone to have a MediaTek chipset, as Oppo Realme 1 also features a Helio P0 SoC.

Advertising

Realme U1, having model number RMX1833, was also spotted on AnTuTu, having registered a performance score of 145021. The Helio P70 has a 12nm FinFET design, and is an octa-core processor, which also comes with support for AI-based features. This would also aid camera operations, both on the front and back, of Realme U1.

Realme U1 India launch: Improved selfie camera

Realme on its social media handle posted an image that indicates thet phone will offer support for group selfies. The front camera will be included in Realme U1’s dewdrop notch, and a GSMArena report indicates that it could be a 25MP sensor.

While the company has not revealed more details, its selfie capabilities could challenge that of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, that sports a dual-front camera.

Realme U1 launch in India: Other expected specs

Realme U1 could feature a FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, and a screen aspect of 19.5:9. It is believed that the phone could be backed by a 4230mAh battery with VOOC Super Charge support. A recent teaser from the company indicates a horizontally stacked dual-rear camera setup as well as a fingerprint sensor at the back.