Realme U1 to launch in India today: Livestream timing, how to watch and more

Realme U1 India launch today: Realme U1 is all set to debut in India today. Realme has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone from the new U-series will run MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. The new Realme U1 launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi at 12:30 pm.

Amazon India has already put a ‘Notify Me’ page on its website for the Realme U1. The new Realme phone is touted by the company as ‘India Selfie Pro.’ Realme will be hosting livestream of the upcoming Realme U1 smartphone launch event. Here are all the details on Realme U1 smartphone launch, expected price, specifications and more.

Realme U1 launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings

Realme U1’s launch event will be live streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page as well. Realme is expected to post live updates of its upcoming U-series smartphone on its official Realme Twitter handle as well.

Realme U1 launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Realme U1 is expected to come for a price in the sub Rs 15,000 segment in India. The company has already confirmed that the new handset will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. The Helio P70, which is an octa-core processor is fabricated on a 12nm FinFET process and has support for AI-based features.

With the chipset onboard, the new Realme U1 is expected to offer AI-driven features both on front and rear camera. Recent teasers revealed that the phone might have 296 facial recognition points to enhance your selfies. Realme U1 will have a waterdrop-style notch display if one goes by the teaser posted by the company on their Twitter handle.

Recently, the supposed Realme U1 with model number RMX1833 was spotted on AnTuTu benchmark. As per the listing, the phone managed to earn a performance score of 145021. GSMArena report suggests that the phone will have a 25MP front-facing camera.

Realme U1 might sport an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is tipped to have a 4230mAh battery.