Realme U1 could get new storage variant soon, hints official teaser

Realme has put out a teaser for its new U-series phone, speculated to be a higher storage variant of Realme U1, which was launched in November last year.

The 15-second video teaser, which has been posted by the company on its official Twitter account, showcases that download of a movie gets interrupted because the phone does not have enough storage.

The video ends with a message that reads, “Hate this? Bringing U more. Stay tuned,” followed by hashtag #MoreForU. “Why lose out on what you love due to less space? Stay tuned for more,” the tweet reads.

Going by the teaser, a new U-series smartphone seems unlikely and the company could only launch new storage for Realme U1. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more. An exact launch date has not been revealed as of now.

The company did a similar thing with Realme C1 when two new storage variants of the phone were launched almost four months after the phone made its debut. To recall, Realme C1 was announced with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage at a price of Rs 6,990 in September 2018.

In January this year, Realme unveiled 2GB RAM+32GB ROM and 3GB RAM+32GB ROM models of Realme C1 for Rs 7499 and Rs 8499 respectively.

Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up to launch its Realme 3 Pro smartphone this month, which will compete against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. The successor to Realme 3, which was unveiled earlier this year, may have a better processor and camera.