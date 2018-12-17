Realme U1 3GB RAM variant on sale in India via Amazon: Price, specifications

Realme U1 with 3GB RAM will go on its first sale in India today at 12 noon. The latest budget smartphone from the Oppo sub-brand was launched last month, and the phone’s 4GB RAM variant has been on sale from earlier in the month. Both storage configurations of Realme U1 are exclusively available through Amazon.in.

Realme U1 3GB RAM variant sale: Sale offers

Realme had confirmed at the launch event that this phone’s 3GB RAM version would be priced at Rs 11,999. This can be purchased alongside the Jio Thunder offer, that offers cashback of Rs 2,500.

This can be availed by prepaid subscribers who recharge their phones with the Rs 198/Rs 299 pack, for whom the cashback will be credited to their MyJio account in vouchers of Rs 50 each. Besides this, consumers will also receive a Cleartrip e-coupon, that will be valid over six months.

The phone will also be available through No Cost EMI offers beginning at Rs 565 per month, that is available across major banks as well as Bajaj Finserv.

Realme U1 sale in India: Specifications

Featuring a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Realme U1 features a dewdrop notch, and has a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Helio P70 processor, the phone is based on ColorOS 5.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo.

It is backed by a 3500mAh battery. The phone comes with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB of internal memory, and expandable storage of up to 256GB. While Realme U1 features an all-glass back, that features a fingerprint sensor, the phone’s display also comes with 2.5D curved glass protection.

This device comes with a horizontally stacked dual rear camera configuration. This consists of a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP secondary camera. Realme U1 also features a 25MP front camera with aupport for AI beauty, AR Stickers, and Portrait mode.