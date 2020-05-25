Realme TV, Realme Watch Launch LIVE Updates: Will Realme TV be able to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TV? (Image: Realme) Realme TV, Realme Watch Launch LIVE Updates: Will Realme TV be able to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TV? (Image: Realme)

Realme TV, Realme Watch Launch LIVE Updates: Realme is all set to host an online launch event today and no the company will not announce another smartphone but will expand its IoT lineup. At today’s event, Realme will launch several IoT products including Realme TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Aur Neo. This is the second true wireless earbuds Realme will launch in India, the first one is the Realme Buds Air that went official in the country last year in December. The Buds Air was priced aggressively at Rs 3,999 and the same is expected of the Buds Air, in fact, this one is expected to be much cheaper.

The launch event of the Realme AIOT event will begin at 12:30pm (noon) today. It will be an online launch event and you will be able to watch it on the company’s YouTube channel, social media platforms. With the Realme TV, the company will definitely aim to take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi TV in India. Mi TVs are extremely popular in the country and as per research reports they are the No. 1 smart TVs in the country.

Realme recently launched Narzo 10 series including Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A in India. With this new series of phones the company wants to offer the best performance paired with great cameras and design at very aggressive pricing. Read our Realme Narzo 10 review here. The company has already revealed that 2020 will witness the launch of several IOT products in the country. Read below for all the latest updates on the upcoming Realme products — Realme TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo.

