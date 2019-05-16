Realme to soon launch its new flagship, Realme X in India confirms company

Realme just launched its new flagship smartphone, dubbed Realme X alongside the rebranded Realme 3 Pro, called Realme X Lite in China. Now the company’s India CEO, Madhav Sheth has announced that they will soon be bringing the Realme X to India. He did not share any specifics as to when the company will be launching the device in the country. However, we can expect the company to reveal that very soon.

Realme X is the company’s first smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera, a 48MP primary sensor on the back, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme X sports a 6.5 full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

With Sky Li our global CEO and the amazing team! That marks the start of our journey in China. #RealmeX is coming soon to India :) #PopupCamera #48MP pic.twitter.com/uWdk19itvb — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 15, 2019

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 6P lens paired with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies.