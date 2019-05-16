Realme to soon launch its new flagship, Realme X in India confirms company

Toggle Menu Sections
Realme has announced that it will soon be launching its new flagship smartphone, Realme X in India very soon.

Realme just launched its new flagship smartphone, dubbed Realme X alongside the rebranded Realme 3 Pro, called Realme X Lite in China. Now the company’s India CEO, Madhav Sheth has announced that they will soon be bringing the Realme X to India. He did not share any specifics as to when the company will be launching the device in the country. However, we can expect the company to reveal that very soon.

Realme X is the company’s first smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera, a 48MP primary sensor on the back, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme X sports a 6.5 full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

Also Read: Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: What has changed in terms of specifications, design

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 6P lens paired with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies.

