Realme Flash to launch with MagDart magnetic wireless charging: Report

Realme may be looking to launch the Realme Flash in the near future (Image source : Realme /Twitter)

Realme is expected to launch a new smartphone which will be called the Realme Flash. The device will debut the company’s MagDart wireless magnetic charger which is said to be the first magnetic wireless charger for Android smartphones. A report by GSMArena reveals various renders of the the upcoming Realme Flash which gives us an insight into the design of the device.

The device looks to sport a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera according to the renders. The phone is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, Realme has also confirmed the existence of the device via a post on Twitter.

Realme India posted an image on Twitter that shows MagDart on it, along with the hashtag “realmeFlash” and the tag line “Coming in a flash”. This suggests that Realme may be planning to launch the Realme Flash in the near future.

In our quest to be the pioneers of technology, we created #realmeFlash.

It’s the world’s first Android Phone with Magnetic Wireless Charging!

RT if you can’t wait for it. #realmeTechCharging #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/v2qNNsXkaw — realme (@realmeIndia) July 27, 2021

Realme Flash: What to expect

The Realme Flash will reportedly feature a curved screen with a punch hole cutout in the top left corner. The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple camera setup. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Realme Flash is said to run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.