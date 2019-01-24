Realme to launch new smartphone on Flipkart, likely to be Realme A1

Toggle Menu Sections
Realme could launch the Realme A1 smartphone in India, which is said to be a mid-range device.

Realme’s next smartphone, likely to be the Realme A1, will be made available on Flipkart.

Realme plans to launch a new entertainment-focused smartphone in India soon. It hasn’t given away much, saying that the upcoming phone will be made available on e-commerce site Flipkart. The e-commerce site has already set up a microsite to create the hype around the mysterious smartphone on its platform.

A cryptic tweet from Realme’s official handle suggests that the company plans to launch a fully-loaded smartphone. The tweet reads “Gear up to enjoy your favorite movies, music, save those memorable moments and play exciting games” and is accompanied with the hashtag #EntertainmentKaBoss.

Although it’s not confirmed, the teased smartphone could be the Realme A1. We have been hearing about the imminent launch of the Realme A1 for a while now, a device which will likely to be priced below the Realme U1 that has a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base version.

The brand’s most affordable smartphone is the Realme C1 which retails for Rs 8,990, so we would expect the new phone to be placed between the U1 and C1. Realme C1 is rumoured to come in black and yellow colour options.

Realme, which is a spin-off of Oppo, has been successful in selling mid-range smartphones in India. This is the same segment where Xiaomi currently leads. After the launch of the Realme A1, the brand plans to launch the Realme 3 sometime in the first quarter of 2019.

