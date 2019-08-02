Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera phone on August 8

Realme will launch its quad-camera phone with 64MP primary sensor on August 8, the company has confirmed on Twitter. Realme also shared a teaser image showing off the “world’s first 64MP quad-camera technology on a smartphone.” The launch event will be held in New Delhi.

Realme’s 64MP camera phone will use Samsung’s 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1 sensor, which was introduced in May alongside 48Mp ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor. A post by Realme on Chinese social networking site Weibo the phone will be unveiled in China in the second half of the year, suggesting India-first launch.

Realme’s announcement follows Redmi’s teasers last month, hinting at a 64MP camera phone soon. Xiaomi’s Redmi shared sample images on Weibo, claimed to be from their 64MP camera. Details on when the phone will be launched or whether it will be available in India are unclear at this point.

Both Xiaomi and Realme compete in the budget smartphone in India. While Xiaomi remains the top smartphone player in India in Q2 as well, Realme, which is only a year old, took a close fifth spot, as per a Canalys report. Realme is also among the top ten smartphone players worldwide as it grew 848 per cent year-on-year, according to Counterpoint.

Get ready to witness some of the world’s first in smartphone camera technology at the #realme camera innovation event. Stay Tuned as we #LeapToQuadCamera and reveal the world’s first 64MP Quad Camera technology on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/iN6xde6Y7l — realme (@realmemobiles) August 2, 2019

It looks like the two companies are competing to launch a 64MP camera phone first. Previously we saw Xiaomi and Realme launch Redmi K20, Redi K20 Pro and Realme X, Realme 3i respectively barely days apart. Realme X is an affordable flagship with Snapdragon 710 processor, the K20 Pro comes with Snapdragon 855 and is more expensive.

The 64MP sensor takes advantage of Tetracell technology to merge four pixels into one to give high-quality images in all light conditions, according to Samsung. Users who wish to shoot at 64MP will need to toggle on the mode as with 48MP camera phones, which use shoots at 12MP in default mode.