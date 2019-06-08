Realme to launch 5G smartphones this year, says India CEO

Realme seems to be on a roll these days. Barely a year into the Indian market, the company has already managed to create a name for itself in the highly competitive budget smartphone segment. Now the company plans to be among the first smartphone makers to launch 5G devices this year and may launch in India soon.

Advertising

In a recent tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth wrote “#5GisReal …. Straight out of meeting room with Mr. Sky Li. Glad to share you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible.” Sheth has also changed his Twitter name to “Madhav 5G” which hints that the 5G device launch may happen soon.

Now, the 5G network services are yet to begin in India, so it will take some time before we see 5G compatible smartphones fully functional in the country even if they are launched now.

#5GisReal …. Straight out of meeting room with Mr. Sky Li. Glad to share you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible. pic.twitter.com/cVNOA6f9Iw — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 6, 2019

Realme may launch the 5G version of its flagship smartphone Realme X. To recall, the company had launched the Realme X in China last month. After which the Sheth had tweeted that they will soon be bringing the Realme X to the country with different specifications. He added that the company will try to bring Realme X to the country in the second half of 2019.

Advertising

Realme X which was launched in China comes with a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It is the company’s first smartphone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The device is available in three RAM and storage variants in China.

Also read: Realme 5G devices will be ready before network services in India start, says CEO

The Realme X 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Realme X comes with a price of Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000).