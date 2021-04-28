Realme X7 Max to launch in India on May 4, could be rebranded Realme GT Neo

The soon-to-be-launched smartphone is expected to be the Realme GT Neo which will be rebranded as the Realme X7 Max 5G in India (P.C: Realme)

The Realme X7 Max is expected to be the next flagship smartphone to launched by the company in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will be holding its biggest launch event of the year on May 4 and the company is set to announce the first Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone in India.

The Realme X7 Max is expected to be the Realme GT Neo as per multiple reports. The GT Neo was recently launched in China with the Dimensity 1200 chipset too and is very likely to be the new Realme X7 Max. The phone will also be the first device to launch in India with this chipset.

Sheth recently confirmed the details of the launch on his #AskMadhav talk show on YouTube. The upcoming launch will also see Realme launch a new smart TV in India.

Realme X7 Max expected specifications

The Realme X7 Max is expected to come with specifications that are similar to the Realme GT Neo. This means the device could come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The 6nm Dimensity 1200 SOC which is clocked in at 3GHz will power the device. The smartphone is speculated to feature a triple-camera setup headlined by a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. We may get to see a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Other expected features include dual stereo speakers, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, and Android 11 with Realme UI. The device is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

The company is also set to launch a new range of smart TVs with voice assistant functionality using an array of far-field microphones. A 43-inch variant has been confirmed, which will have a 4K panel with slim bezels on the sides. We may also get to see the arrival of a new 49-inch/ 50-inch TV. More details should be revealed by the brand closer to the launch event.