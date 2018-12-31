Realme to expand offline sales partnerships to 150 cities in 2019

Realme, the brand which managed to make quite a splash in 2018 with its competitively priced products, has announced that it will expand its offline presence in the coming new year 2019. Realme has primarily positioned itself as an online-only brand, though it had also announced a partnership with Reliance Digital in November this year.

According to an official announcement, Realme will expand its offline presence to 150 cities in 2019, though this will be a phase by phase expansion. Realme says it will expand the offline presence to 20,000 outlets in the country through the year. The company says its offline retailers will be known as REAL Partners.

The company will first start its offline presence in ten cities across the country in January 2019. Realme plans to add 50 cities every quarter. The retail outlets will have all the models that the smartphone brand has launched.

“Realme as a young brand is committed to delivering the best consumer experience to our customers. Strengthening our commitment, we are expanding our footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands. With the new offline store we are extending our sales channels reaching out to our offline customers in every region. This is the extension of our sales strategy and ultimate target of ‘Realme for Every Indian,” Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India said in a press release.

Realme’s parent is Oppo, though for the purpose of product, marketing, and branding, the brands are completely separate. However, Realme relies on Oppo for its production lines, and also uses the company’s ColorOS software on its smartphones.

The brand has not confirmed the names of cities where it will start the offline expansion, though these will likely be metros. So far, Realme has relied online partnerships with Amazon and Flipkart to drive sales of its products like Realme 1, 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, and Realme C1.

With the Reliance Digital partnership, Realme smartphones were sold at more than 130 cities across the 1300 plus Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, according to the company.