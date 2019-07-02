Realme smartphones to get system-wide dark mode, company confirms

Realme phones will get system-wide dark mode with ColorOS 6 update, the company has confirmed. In an episode of YouTube series “AskMadhav”, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company will bring support for system-wide dark mode soon. New fonts with Theme Store as well as improved battery statistics will also be a part of ColorOS 6 update.

Advertising

To recall, Dark Theme was announced by Google in May for Android Q operating system. The stable version of Android Q will be available for non-Pixel devices as well from fifteen OEMs like Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Realme 3 Pro, which is a part of Android Q beta program will also likely get the stable update soon.

Dark mode essentially helps with reducing the strain on eyes when looking at a smartphone screen at night. The visibility is improved for people who are sensitive to bright light, especially in a low-light environment. Another advantage is it extends the battery life of Android smartphones.

Recently, Android Messages, YouTube, Google News have received a new Material Theme design with Dark Mode. Apps like Twitter, Facebook Messenger individually support dark mode as well. Dark mode insider of launched settings is also present on Poco F1, rolled out as part of Poco Launcher version 2.6.5.7, though this is not system-wide dark mode.

Advertising

Also Read: Realme X to launch in India soon: All you need to know

ColorOS 6 will also add support for customising system-wide fonts on Realme devices, thanks to Theme Store. It will also let users change icon packs as well as wallpaper. The battery statistics shown to users will also be improved in the new update.

Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up to launch its Realme X smartphone in India. The phone sports a popup selfie camera. Realme X was launched in China, though Sheth announced that it will launch in India with different specifications. He also revealed that the Indian variant of Realme X will be priced around Rs 18,000.