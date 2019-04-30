Realme shares teaser for a popup selfie camera smartphone

Realme is gearing up to launch its line of smartphones in China, and it looks like the company will enter the country with a popup selfie camera smartphone. Realme posted a teaser video for a smartphone on its Weibo account, which showcases a bezel-less full-screen phone with popup camera.

The phone has been shown three or four times in the teaser and we can see that the popup camera is aligned to the centre and there is a headphone jack on top of the device as well. The back of the phone does not carry a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which means it can have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Earlier, a Realme device with model number RMX1901 was spotted on TENAA listing, which showed the back and front of the smartphone. The listing also revealed that the Realme device will feature 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and 3,680mAh battery. The TENAA image revealed a full-screen display without a notch and the back without a fingerprint sensor.

The phone spotted on TENAA looks similar to the Realme phone that is being teased in the video. It is likely that the phone Realme shared on Weibo is the same we saw on TENAA listing before.

In related news, Realme launched its flagship device Realme 3 Pro in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features a 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup on the back and a 25MP selfie shooter. The battery on the phone is 4,045mAh with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.