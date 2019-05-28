Realme Summer Surprise Sale: Discounts on Realme 2, U1 and C1; Realme 3 Pro available on open sale

Realme has launched the Realme Summer Surprise Sale starting today and under this sale, the company is providing the Realme 2, Realme U1 and Realme C1 with discounts up to Rs 1,000. Apart from these three devices, the recently launched Realme 3 Pro will be on open sale for the first time. The sale is valid from May 28-31 and the offers will be applicable across all online platforms – Flipkart, Amazon India and Realme’s website.

The Realme 3 Pro comes in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage available at Rs 15,999 and 6GB RAM +128GB storage sold at Rs 16,999. It is available in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options.

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with 20W fast charging and 16MP+5MP dual back cameras. It packs a 4,045mAh battery and has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a 25MP front camera. The company last week had announced that the device will be available in offline markets starting from May 28.

During the Realme Summer Surprise Sale, the Realme U1 smartphone will be available under Rs 10,000 price range. The device is powered by 12nm Helio P70 processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 3GB RAM and 64GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants. The smartphone comes with a 25MP front camera with Sony IMX576 sensor. At the back, it has a 13MP+2MP dual AI camera.

Both the 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants of the Realme U1 are available on a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The 3GB+64GB variant of the smartphone will be available at Rs 9999 after a discount of Rs 500. The offer will be available on Amazon India and Realme’s website.

Apart from U1, the Realme C1 will be available at a discount of Rs 500 during the offer period. Both the 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants of the smartphone will be available at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively on Flipkart and Realme’s website. Realme C1 comes with a 6.2-inch 1520×720 notched display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and has dual rear cameras – a 13MP primary camera and secondary 2MP sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 2 is also on sale on the Realme website, it is available at Rs 8,999 after a discount of Rs 500. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor.