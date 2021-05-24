Realme X7 Max 5G launch date revealed; set to launch alongside Smart TV 4K

The Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC ( Image source : Realme)

Realme has confirmed the launch of its Realme X7 Max smartphone on May 31 at 12:30 PM as part of an online launch event. The company is also launching the Realme Smart TV 4K series at the event.

The company had recently confirmed that the upcoming phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which will make it the first smartphone in India to be powered by the chip. Realme has published a dedicated page for the phone, which also reveals that the handset will have a punch-hole display design and close to no bezels.

The smartphone’s launch was supposed to take place on May 4, but got delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about Realme’s upcoming devices.

Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max is expected to come with specifications similar to the Realme GT Neo, which was recently launched in China. This means it could sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

The smartphone will be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup, including a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. We may get to see a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Realme X7 Max could be equipped with dual stereo speakers, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W or 65W fast charging. It will likely run on Android 11 with Realme UI. The smartphone will feature two 5G SIM slots and is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The company has also revealed the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the device and that is around 7,00,600. Realme has partnered with Asphalt 9 Legends for the smartphone. However, the details of this partnership are not clear as of yet.

Realme Smart TV

Realme Smart TV 4K will come in two variants; a 50-inch Smart TV and a 43-inch Smart TV. Like the name suggests the TV’s will support 4K. Both the variants will come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the Realme’s new Smart TV’s.