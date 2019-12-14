Realme rolling out December Security Patch update for Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme 1

The Realme 3 Pro comes with the firmware version RMX1851EX_11.A.21 and has a size of 2.74GB. The Realme 3 Pro comes with the firmware version RMX1851EX_11.A.21 and has a size of 2.74GB.

Realme has started rolling out new software updates for its Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme 1. The new updates bring December 2019 Android security patch along with a toggle that lets users switch on the dark mode.

The company has also added a number of bug fixes and performance enhancements to the update. However, the update does not include any changes for core Android. The dark mode quick toggle is located in the notification centre.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with the firmware version RMX1851EX_11.A.21 and has a size of 2.74GB. Realme U1 update comes with the firmware version RMX1831EX_11_C.16 and has a size of around 2.06GB. Whereas, the Realme 1 update has a version number CPH1861EX_11_C.46 and is 2.15GB in size.

Update for the Realme 3 Pro brings the addition of December 2019 Android security patch. It also adds the dark mode quick toggle along with a flash on call feature and fix for an issue relating to the camera app.

Realme U1 also gets a December Android security patch and the dark mode toggle. Apart from this the update fixes the issue related to WhatsApp running on the system-implemented dark mode. The Realme 1 only gets the December Android security patch and the dark mode toggle.

The company is rolling out the new updates in phases to avoid server congestion. To check if your smartphone has got the update or not, head to the device’s Settings then open the About Phone tab and open the System Updates tab. Inside, press the check for updates button. If the update shows up click on Download and Install.

