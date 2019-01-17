Realme ‘Realpublic’ sale from Jan 20: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1

Realme is hosting its ‘Realpublic’ sale to mark Republic Day with deals on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1 smartphones. The sale will be held across Realme.com, Amazon India as well as Flipkart from January 20 to January 23.

Advertising

Realme 2 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. The budget phone is priced starting at Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage option will cost Rs 15,990, while 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,990.

Realme 2 Pro is one of the excellent options to consider in this price segment given the Snapdragon 660 processor, stylish design, elegant water drop notch and excellent dual rear cameras.

Also read: Top phones under Rs 15,000 for January 2019: Honor 10 Lite, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro

The entry-level, Realme C1 gets Rs 500 discount and it will be available at a price of Rs 6,999. The phone has a 4,230mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, 6.2-inch display and Snapdragon 450 processor. People who purchase Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 using SBI credit cards can avail 10 per cent instant discount.

Realme U1 will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 on Amazon along with no cost EMI offer and 10 per cent off on HDFC debit as well as credit cards. Realme U1 price in India is Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999.

Realme U1 is a stylish option to consider thanks to an all-glass back design, dewdrop notch and screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery. The dual rear cameras consist of a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP secondary camera. The front camera is 25MP.

People who register for the ‘Republiek Heros’ contest on the company’s website from January 18 to January 20 will get coupons worth Rs 100. The contest also gives people a chance to win 100 units of Realme Earbuds and Realme smartphones as well.

More deals include additional Rs 300 coupons to active participants of Realme Yo! Days campaign from January 18. Under certain contests, Realme is giving away five units of Realme U1 and 100 Flipkart coupons worth Rs 500 each.

Advertising

“At Realme, we have always maintained the India-first approach and we take pride in that. As a youth-oriented brand, we always cherished our customers, the Indian youth. On the occasion of Indian Republic Day, we are extending some special offers to our esteemed customers to celebrate Indian democracy,” Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a press statement.