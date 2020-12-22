Realme ‘Race’ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor to be part of new series

Realme is getting ready to introduce a new series, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. File photo of Realme logo seen on a Realme 7 Pro (Image source: Indian Express File Photo)

Realme is set to launch its first phone powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the first quarter of 2021. Since the launch of the new flagship processor from Qualcomm, reports have claimed that the phone sporting the new chip will be called Realme Race. However, the Vice President of the Chinese smartphone maker revealed in a post that it is just a code name for the upcoming device.

“Recently, many people have (sent) private messages [sic]. When will Race be released? Formally respond: Race is just a code name, the brand new series is super cool. Realme’s first Snapdragon 888 flagship, see you in 2021!” Xu Qi wrote in a Weibo post (translated from Mandarin).

There are also speculations suggesting about the new phone with model number RMX2022 will be named Ace as reportedly Oppo transferred the Ace line to Realme after the launch of Ace2. Oppo was earlier expected to launch Ace 3 in the second half of 2020, but it did not make an appearance.

There is no confirmation about the launch date of the phone. However, it can launch in February before China’s Spring Festival. It is also unclear whether it will just be launched in China first or it will be a global launch since many companies will be eager to showcase Snapdragon 888-powered devices.

As per a leaked image of the Realme Race by GSMArena, it will have a circular camera module on the back with quad-camera setup and LED flash placed outside it. The photo also shows curved edges and a glass back. There is another image that shows a rectangular camera design seen on many Realme phones.

Some leaked images show a leather back similar to the Realme 7 Pro SE. Apart from the latest processor, it may have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will run on Android 11 based with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

