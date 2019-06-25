Realme ‘premium killer’ smartphone with 64MP quad camera to launch in Q4 2019

Realme introduced the Realme 3 Pro with a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor that is capable of taking 64MP shots by synthesising 16MP shots to take on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and its 48MP rear camera. While the Realme 3 Pro used software to produce 64MP shots, the company is working on a phone that will come loaded with a 64MP camera sensor.

Advertising

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has dropped a teaser on Twitter for a new Realme phone that could come with a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor in a quad camera setup. “Introducing world’s first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too,” he wrote in his tweet that carries the camera sample of the upcoming smartphone.

Realme has announced to unveil the 64MP quad camera “premium killer” in the Q4 of this year. The phone uses Samsung’s ISOCELL bright GW1 sensor that was recently revealed by Samsung. The lens takes 64MP shots in brighter settings and employs pixel-merging Tetra cell technology and remosaic algorithm to produce 16MP images in low-light environments.

In another tweet, Sheth mentioned that Realme will launch this phone in India first. He also took potshots at Redmi with his choice of words including “more knockout shots” and the “real camera beast”. Notably, Redmi used ‘knockout’ word for its flagship device Redmi K20 Pro and ‘camera beast’ for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. (Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Closer than you’d think)

Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world’s first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019

Realme says that it has another surprise for its consumers in the second half of 2019. Going by this, it can be speculated that the company will unveil the Realme X smartphone in India, which it launched in China last month alongside the rebranded Realme 3 Pro (as Realme X Lite).

Also read | Realme 3 Pro review: Impressive performance, good camera

While Realme has not confirmed anything, there is a possibility that the company may launch the 64MP quad camera phone as Realme X Pro in India together with the popup selfie camera phone Realme X.