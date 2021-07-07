Realme planning to launch 5G phones under Rs 10,000; Realme GT to debut in Q3, 2021

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company has plans to launch 5G smartphones in the sub 10,000 price segment. However, these will arrive in India by 2022. While the executive didn’t reveal much about the upcoming 5G budget phones, he did confirm that all the 2021 Realme products will support 5G that will offer “enhanced performance.”

“We are working on bringing 5G phones in the sub 10,000 segment, so stay tuned for more of this,” he said. The devices will be powered by the latest 5G processors and are expected to sport trendy designs. The executive asserted that the upcoming 5G phones will have lightweight designs.

Sheth also confirmed that it will be launching a few models under the Realme GT 5G series and one of them will be unveiled in Q3, 2021. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, rumours suggest that the device will make its debut by the end of July.

Realme is promising that the premium device will feature the latest flagship processor and will be available at affordable prices. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset. “We will also see the launch of Realme GT series itself in this quarter, with the multiple GT products. So it is not just going to be one product but we will be having a GT as a series,” Sheth said.

The company also has plans to launch new 5G phones in the Realme Narzo series. “We have many more exciting 5G launches lined up for the Narzo series this year itself,” Sheth added. The brand is already offering two 5G phones in this series and these are Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro. It is unknown whether the Chinese company will launch a refreshed version of these models or a more affordable 5G Narzo device.