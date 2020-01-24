Realme smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 spotted online

Realme RMX2071 might be the Realme X50 Pro, which would be a higher specced version of the recently launched Realme X50. (Image: Android Authority) Realme RMX2071 might be the Realme X50 Pro, which would be a higher specced version of the recently launched Realme X50. (Image: Android Authority)

Realme’s upcoming flagship could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. According to a report by Android Authority, the device with the codename Realme RMX2071 has shown up on AnTuTu, with the highest score of 5,74,985, till date.

The AnTuTu listing shows that the Realme RMX2071 comes with the Qualcomm SM8250 mobile platform, which is the code for the Snapdragon 865 5G processor. We were able to confirm the listing on AnTuTu’s website.

The Realme RMX2071 with 5,74,985 points beat the previous highest score of 5,60,217, reportedly set by the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone. Both the devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the Adreno 650 GPU.

Realme is expected to launch the smartphone at MWC 2020, which will be held next month. At MWC, the company is scheduled to hold a 5G launch event on February 24.

The only other device to have broken the 500K score barrier on AnTuTu is the Asus ROG Phone 2. Keep in mind that the ROG Phone 2 is also the only phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor.

According to other reports, the Realme RMX2071 might be the Realme X50 Pro, which would be a higher specced version of the recently launched Realme X50. The Realme X50 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It is also being said that the device will sport a punch-hole selfie camera in the top left corner of the display. The display will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

