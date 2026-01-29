Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999

Realme P4 Power features a 10,001mAh battery, Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip, 144Hz AMOLED display and 80W fast charging.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5. (Image Source: Realme)
A few weeks after reintegrating with its parent company Oppo and returning to its sub-brand status, Realme has launched the Realme P4 Power in India. Positioned in the mid-range segment, the new smartphone packs a massive 10,001mAh battery and debuts the brand’s new “TransView” design.

The Realme P4 Power packs in the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which also powers the newly launched Redmi Note 15 Pro. The company says the phone also comes with the HyperVision AI+ chip, which offers smoother motion, enhanced clarity and improved visuals. The front of the phone has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. You also get HDR support for Netflix.

The device runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 out of the box, with the company promising three years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.  Realme says the P4 Power has a “TransView” design, which offers a dual-tone finish. While the bottom half of the phone has a matte finish, the camera island and the upper side have a translucent look.

The Realme P4 Power will get 3 OS updates. The Realme P4 Power will get 3 OS updates. (Image Source: Realme)

Talking of cameras, the Realme P4 Power has a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide shooter.  However, the highlight is the huge 10,000mAh battery, which Realme says supports 80W wired and 27W reverse wireless charging.

Available in three colourways – TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue, the base variant of the Realme P4 Power with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB RAM+ 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants can be purchased for Rs 27,999 and 30,999, respectively.

However, interested buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 off with bank cards, with Realme offering a special battery warranty for first buyers, under which the brand will replace the battery for free if its health drops below 80% in the first 4 years. The Realme P4 Power will go on sale starting February 5 from 12 noon onwards

 

