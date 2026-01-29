Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999

A few weeks after reintegrating with its parent company Oppo and returning to its sub-brand status, Realme has launched the Realme P4 Power in India. Positioned in the mid-range segment, the new smartphone packs a massive 10,001mAh battery and debuts the brand’s new “TransView” design.

The Realme P4 Power packs in the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which also powers the newly launched Redmi Note 15 Pro. The company says the phone also comes with the HyperVision AI+ chip, which offers smoother motion, enhanced clarity and improved visuals. The front of the phone has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. You also get HDR support for Netflix.