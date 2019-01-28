Realme to launch new smartphone at 12 noon on Flipkart: Here’s what to expect

Newcomer Realme is going to launch an entertainment-centric smartphone today. The launch will be done on Flipkart at 12 noon. The phone is likely to be Realme C1 2019, the successor of the much popular Realme C1, though there could be few changes in the new variant, according to our sources.

Advertising

However, Realme has not yet confirmed which device it plans to launch so we will have to wait and see what the device will be named. The Flipkart landing page has highlighted several features of the upcoming Realme phone.

Going by the teaser of the phone, the new Realme C1 (2019) variant will have a notched display and a big chin. The teaser images suggest that the overall design of the phone will be similar to Realme C1. The specifications of the phone will be entertainment-centric, meaning we can expect a better speaker, good display and enough internal storage.

Realme is going with the hashtag #EntertainmentKaBoss for its new phone. Tweets from the official handle of Realme suggests that the phone will be a feature packed budget smartphone. “Gear up to enjoy your favourite movies, music, save those memorable moments and play exciting games as #EntertainmentKaBoss is all set to take the center stage,” the company tweeted.

A large battery is also expected on the phone give teaser talks about ‘Mega Battery.’ The phone might also sport 32GB internal storage as this is also mentioned in the Flipkart page .

Realme’s most affordable smartphone is the Realme C1. Its retail price is Rs 8,990. It is available for Rs 7,499 on Flipkart. Geared up with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and 4230 mAh battery, the phone managed to register 1Million sold units.

Advertising

Realme C1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It sports 13MP + 2MP primary camera setup, has a 5MP front-facing camera and carries a 6.2-inch HD+ Display.