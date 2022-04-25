scorecardresearch
Monday, April 25, 2022
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched starting at Rs 11,499

Realme has launched its latest Narzo 50A Prime smartphone with a starting price of Rs 11,499.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
April 25, 2022 2:19:31 pm
Narzo 50A Prime, Realme Narzo 50A Prime price, Narzo 50A Prime price in IndiaRealme Narzo 50A Prime in this photo.

Realme has launched its latest Narzo 50A Prime smartphone with a starting price of Rs 11,499. This is an affordable budget phone from the brand powered by Unisoc T612 processor. Here’s a quick look at the key specifications and features.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Price in India

Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+128GB. The first sale for realme narzo 50A Prime is scheduled for April 28 at 12 noon on Amazon,realme.com, etc. The phone comes in two colour options Black and Blue.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Specifications 

The phone has a 6.6 inch FHD display  and a slim design. It is powered by Unisoc T612 ,which clocks up to 2.0 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure. The phone has 5000mAh battery. The phone has a triple camera at the back. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f 1.8 aperture, 2MP Macro lens and a B&W lens. The camera has 4X digital zoom. The selfie camera is 8MP and comes with support for filters, beauty mode, etc.

Realme is also getting ready to launch its Realme Pad mini in the Indian market on April 29.

