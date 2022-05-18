scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in India: Check details

Here's all you need to know about the Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro smartphones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 18, 2022 8:40:29 pm
realme, realme narzo 50 5g, realme narzo 50 pro 5g,Both the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available in two colours. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme announced two new 5G smartphones in India today under the Narzo 50-series. These are the Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The new phones come with MediaTek Dimensity-series processors and many other features. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is accompanied with 180Hz touch sampling and 600 nits of brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is support for external storage via a dedicated slot for up to 1TB microSD cards.

Also read |Realme GT Neo 3 review: Speeds through, but does it jump the hurdles?

The device also comes with a dual rear camera comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a secondary monochrome portrait sensor. On the front is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Narzo 50 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. The display here is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. This is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...Premium
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
More Premium Stories >>

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a third macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera too. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant. There is also a 6GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 17,999. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Both devices will be available in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colours.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement