Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in India: Check details

Realme announced two new 5G smartphones in India today under the Narzo 50-series. These are the Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The new phones come with MediaTek Dimensity-series processors and many other features. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is accompanied with 180Hz touch sampling and 600 nits of brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is support for external storage via a dedicated slot for up to 1TB microSD cards.

The device also comes with a dual rear camera comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a secondary monochrome portrait sensor. On the front is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Narzo 50 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. The display here is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. This is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a third macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera too. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant. There is also a 6GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 17,999. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Both devices will be available in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colours.