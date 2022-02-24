Realme Narzo 50 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Realme has today launched the Realme Narzo 50 in India. The new Narzo 50 succeeds last year’s Realme Narzo 30 and brings new improvements and updated specifications. It is also a pretty close device to the Realme 8i, but with faster charging speeds.

Here’s all you need to know about the Realme Narzo 50.

The phone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera. The screen supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and also comes with 240Hz touch sampling.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset along with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage respectively. There is also expandable storage support, for those who need more storage space.

There is a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP main camera along with 2MP macro and depth sensors. A 16MP front camera is there for selfies and video calls.

The phone launches with Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0. Users also have a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also retains a headphone port for 3.5mm audio accessories.

Realme Narzo 50: Pricing

The Realme Narzo 50 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phones are available in Speed Blue and Speed Black colours and will go on sale from March 3 at 12 noon.

The Realme Narzo 50 will be available to purchase on Amazon India, Realme’s own website and at other partnering retailers.