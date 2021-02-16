Realme Narzo 30, Realme Buds Air 2 to launch in India soon: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 30 series is soon expected to launch in India. Last week, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that a new 5G phone could debut in the country. Just a few days back, the company posted an image showing Realme Narzo 30’s retail box. Now, it appears that Realme has plans to launch multiple devices as Sheth has posted a short video on Twitter, teasing the launch of new wireless earbuds.

This could be Realme Buds Air 2 as the same has been spotted on the Realme Link app, according to a screenshot posted by GSMArena. The same audio product has already made an appearance on Malaysia’s SIRIM certification site and now, it is listed in the company’s app alongside other official Bluetooth earbuds. All this suggests that the launch is not too far.

While Realme is yet to confirm an official launch date, a recent report by MySmartPrice claimed that the Realme Narzo 30 series will launch by the end of February. The company is also expected to take wraps off the Realme Buds Air 2 at the same event. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme phones.

Realme Narzo 30 series expected specifications, price in India

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India as the company is already offering Realme X7 for Rs 19,999. The device has already been spotted on the BIS certification website and TENAA platform, suggesting that it will offer support for 5G connectivity. The Pro version is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is also powering the Realme X7 smartphone.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro could offer a 120Hz Ultra Smooth display, as per rumours and leaks. It is likely to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display as most of the budget Realme phones in the market have the same display. We could see a quad rear camera setup at the back, similar to most budget devices out there. It is currently unknown whether Realme will offer the 65W charger too, which the company is offering with Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Buds Air 2 expected features

The Realme Buds Air 2 will be a successor to the Buds Air that was launched last year. The executive has revealed via a video that the new Realme wireless earbuds will feature active noise cancellation (ANC), similar to Realme Buds Air Pro. This feature isn’t available on the original Realme Buds Air. In addition to ANC support, the Realme Buds Air 2 will have a transparency mode too, which will let you hear outside sound while listening to music. It is expected to feature a design similar to its predecssor.