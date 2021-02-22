Realme Narzo 30 Pro to Redmi Note 10: 7 smartphone launches to watch out for in upcoming weeks

The last week of February and the first half of March will see several smartphone launches. Some of these smartphone launch dates have been confirmed for India while others are yet to get a calendar entry. From budget smartphones to mid-rangers to flagship devices, if you are looking for a smartphone in any of these categories it is better to wait and check out these new devices.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to be launched in India next month. Support pages for these smartphones have gone live already. As per the leaks, both devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The screen size will be different as A52 will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display whereas A72 will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones will feature a quad-camera setup on the back but there will be some changes except the 64MP main camera. Galaxy A52 will have a 4,500 mAh battery whereas A72 will pack a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. There will be support for 25W fast-charging. The phones will run on Android 11 out of the box with Samsung One UI on top.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro has already got a release date. The budget gaming smartphone will be launched on February 24. The teaser for the device is live already on Flipkart and confirms that it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, the same processor that powered Realme X7 5G. The 5G-enabled device will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate which is a step up from its predecessor. The battery capacity has not been revealed but it will support 30W Dart charge compared to the 65W SuperDart charge technology on Realme Narzo 20 Pro launched last year. There is also a Realme Narzo 30A which will be launched alongside the Pro variant.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G design revealed by CEO Madhav Sheth, could be rebranded Realme Q2 Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G design revealed by CEO Madhav Sheth, could be rebranded Realme Q2

Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40 series will be launching on February 25. There is no word about its launch in India yet. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It is also rumoured that the Pro variant will sport the flagship processor whereas the vanilla version will pack the Snapdragon 870 chipset. On the back, the regular version may feature a 64MP camera whereas the Pro version will don a 108MP camera. The devices will run on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5’s launch date has not been confirmed yet but it is expected to take place in March. As per leaks, it will sport Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. The top variant of the phone is expected to come with 16GB of RAM. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. As per the TENAA listing, it has a 6.78-inch display which is bigger than the 6.59-inch display on the previous version. The resolution has not been revealed yet. There is a question mark whether it will be a Full HD+ display or Quad HD. It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support with the latter being an improvement. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup with a 64MP main camera. Also, as per a video posted on Weibo, the phone may have a tiny secondary display strip on its back.

Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor (Image: TENAA) Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor (Image: TENAA)

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi will be launching Redmi Note 10 on March 4. So far, only Redmi Note 10 is confirmed and it is possible that the Pro, Pro Max variants will be released later. The Redmi Note 10 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor which is a 4G processor whereas the Pro variants can come equipped with the Snapdragon 750G processors. It will have an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Another variant with an AMOLED display is possible too. The company has revealed that the device will be thinner and lighter as well. On the back, the normal version can have a 64MP camera whereas the Pro variant could sport a 108MP camera.

Xiaomi has revealed that Redmi Note 10 will be lighter and slimmer (Image: Mi India website) Xiaomi has revealed that Redmi Note 10 will be lighter and slimmer (Image: Mi India website)

Realme GT

Realme GT will be the company’s first device to be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor. It is set to launch on March 4 as confirmed by a Realme executive on Weibo. The device’s India launch has not been announced yet. Realme GT has been spotted on certification websites and as per the leaks, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate, support for an enhanced version of Wi-Fi 6, 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging technology, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will also run on Android 11 out of the box. The leaked photos of Realme GT shared by GSMArena show a black and yellow design with the rear camera module extending vertically.