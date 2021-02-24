Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A India Launch Live Updates: How to watch livestream

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Realme is set to launch its budget Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G device in India today. Alongside the Pro variant, Realme Narzo 30A will also be unveiled. The virtual launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. The Realme Narzo 30 series launch event will kick off at 12:30PM.

Some of the key specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro have already been revealed via Flipkart. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The RAM and storage configurations are still under wraps.

The Pro variant will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will sport a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging, the latter being a step down from 65W fast-charging available on its predecessor. Nevertheless, the company claims that the device will be fully charged in 65 minutes.

On the back, Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a triple-camera setup inside a rectangular camera module. In the front, it has a front snapper housed inside a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 30A has a squarish camera module with three cameras inside. On the back, there is also a fingerprint scanner. Below the scanner, the device has a different texture on the back. The processor used on the Narzo 30A has not been confirmed on the landing page on Flipkart.