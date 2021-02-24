scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A India Launch Live Updates: How to watch livestream

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme Narzo 30 Pro is confirmed to come with MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 11:36:38 am
Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Realme is set to launch its budget Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G device in India today. Alongside the Pro variant, Realme Narzo 30A will also be unveiled. The virtual launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. The Realme Narzo 30 series launch event will kick off at 12:30PM.

Some of the key specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro have already been revealed via Flipkart. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The RAM and storage configurations are still under wraps.

The Pro variant will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will sport a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging, the latter being a step down from 65W fast-charging available on its predecessor. Nevertheless, the company claims that the device will be fully charged in 65 minutes.

On the back, Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a triple-camera setup inside a rectangular camera module. In the front, it has a front snapper housed inside a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 30A has a squarish camera module with three cameras inside. On the back, there is also a fingerprint scanner. Below the scanner, the device has a different texture on the back. The processor used on the Narzo 30A has not been confirmed on the landing page on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Buds Air 2 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: The launch event will kick off at 12:30PM, where the company will reveal the specifications of the devices.

11:33 (IST)24 Feb 2021
Realme Narzo 30 series India launch: How to watch the event online

The India launch event of the Realme Narzo 30 series will be live-streamed today via the company's official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel. You can also watch the livestream below:

11:14 (IST)24 Feb 2021
Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Buds Air 2: Expected India price

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India as the company is already offering Realme X7 for Rs 19,999. The Realme Narzo 30A could be priced under Rs 10,000 price segment. The Realme Buds Air 2 will likely cost less than Rs 5,000 in India.

10:53 (IST)24 Feb 2021
First 5G Realme Narzo device

Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be the first 5G device in the Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. This is the same processor, which is being used by the Realme X7 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset is based on 7nm process and supports 5G. The company claims that it has a total AnTuTu score of 3,42,130 (GPU: 91,211 and CPU: 1,06,438).

Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a budget gaming device that is set to take on the likes of Poco X3. The Chinese smartphone company is launching only two phones in the Narzo 30 series compared to three devices in the Realme Narzo 20 series launched last year. The 5G-enabled  Narzo 30 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000

