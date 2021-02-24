Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A and Buds Air 2 launched: Price, specifications, sale date

Realme Narzo 30 series has officially been announced for India, with two devices; the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A. It has also introduced a new pair of TWS (true wireless stereo) buds calls the Realme Buds Air 2. All three devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme’s website and other retail stores starting March.

The India price of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro starts from Rs 16,999 for the 6GB +64GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB version. This makes the Realme Narzo 30 Pro the most affordable 5G phone in the Indian market. The first sale for these phones will be on March 4 at 12 noon.

The new pair of Realme Buds Air 2 wireless earphones are priced at Rs 3,299 in India and will go on sale from March 2 on Flipkart and Realme’s website. The Narzo 30A will go on sale starting March 5 at a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version will cost Rs 9,999.

Realme is also extending its ‘Realme Upgrade program’ to the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone, where users can purchase the device for Rs 11,899 and Rs 13,999 respectively, though it comes with certain terms and conditions. Realme also launched its own Motion Activated Night light at a price of Rs 599, a pair of Realme Mobile Gaming finger sleeves at Rs 129 and a Realme Cooling Back Clip at Rs 1,799. It also introduced a mobile game controller at Rs 999.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with support for 5G connectivity. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is also powering the Realme X7 smartphone. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP camera with a wide-angle f/2.3 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro aperture. For selfies, you get a 16MP camera with f/2.1 aperture.

Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 30W fast charging. There is an option is to expand the internal storage via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro supports dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyro sensor.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications

Realme Narzo 30A, which is an entry-level phone, comes with a 6.5-inch display. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. There is a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13MP main camera.

Realme Narzo 30A features an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging tech. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes in two colour variants, including Black and Light Blue.

Realme Buds Air 2 features

Realme Buds Air 2 feature active noise cancellation (ANC), similar to Realme Buds Air Pro. This feature isn’t available on the original Realme Buds Air. In addition to ANC support, the Realme Buds Air 2 even has a transparency mode, which allows you to hear background sound while listening to music. It features 10mm driver, 88ms super-low latency support, IPX5 water resistance rating, smart touch controls, and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls.