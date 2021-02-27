Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 5G: Price in India, design, specifications compared

Realme Narzo 30 Pro has been launched in India and the new 5G phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. The same chip is also powering the recently launched Realme X7 5G phone. The latter features 64MP triple rear cameras, 65W fast charging, AMOLED panel and more. With the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, you get an LCD display, 30W fast charger, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and more. The Realme X7 will cost you Rs 3,000 more than the Narzo phone but for that, you are getting slightly better specs. Read on to get more clarity on these 5G devices.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 5G: Price in India

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 16,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. The device will be sold in colour options, including Sword Black and Blade Silver.

The Realme X7 5G comes in two configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 21,999.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 5G: Design, display

Both the 5G phones offer the same design and are available in different gradient colours. They offer a hole-punch display design and the back camera setup is housed in a rectangle camera module.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600nits of peak brightness. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 180Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 600 nits.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 5G: Processor, OS, battery

Both the smartphones run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Realme has promised that it will soon release the Android 11 update. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The Realme X7 5G has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery. The company bundles a 65W fast charger with this device.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 5G: Camera

The new Realme Narzo phone features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is backed by a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera sensor on the front.

The Realme X7 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.5 aperture.