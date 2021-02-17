Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G design revealed by CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has shared an image of the Narzo 30 Pro, confirming the design of the phone. The image also confirms that this will be a 5G smartphone. The teaser suggests that the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Realme Q2 phone, which launched in China in October 2020. The same device was recently spotted on the BIS certification site, and now Sheth has shared an image of the same phone.

The upcoming budget device from Realme will offer a triple rear camera setup, as shown in the teaser. It will likely feature a single punch-hole display design. The company will sell it in a gradient blue colour option.

Sheth recently hinted that it has plans to launch a more affordable 5G phone. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in India is expected to be around Rs 15,000 as the Realme X7 5G is already available for Rs 19,999.

Realme Narzo 30 series: Expected price, specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be available for purchase via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has published a dedicated page for new phones. Realme is also expected to launch the Realme Narzo 30A smartphone, which might cost around Rs 10,000.

In China, Realme Q2 is selling for CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,600). This price for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is being offered at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 15,800). The Realme Narzo 30 Pro could launch in India in the same price range.

While both Flipkart and Realme haven’t revealed the key specifications of the device, it will likely arrive with the same specifications offered by Realme Q2. The latter comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is powering the recently launched Realme X7. It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies, there is a 16MP camera at the front with f/2.1 aperture. The Realme Q2 ships with a standard 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging tech.