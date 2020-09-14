Realme Narzo 20 series India launch on September 21: Here are all the details

Realme Narzo 20 series will have three phones (Source: Realme India)

Realme India said that it will be launching the Realme Narzo 20 series on September 21. The Realme Narzo 20 series will have three devices: Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and Narzo 20A. The virtual launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s Twitter, Facebook and Youtube channels. This is the first time Realme will be launching three phones under the Narzo series.

The big confirmation one week ahead of the launch is that the phones will be running on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It can be interpreted from the image Narzo sent with the invite that the Pro version will support a quad-camera setup on the back and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, it is not clear whether the Realme Narzo will sport a triple-camera or quad-camera setup. However, both Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A will have the fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

Realme also revealed that the Narzo 20 series will be aimed at gamers with mid-range gaming processors which will be able to run FPS games like Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire etc.

According to a few leaks, the Narzo 20A is expected to come in two configurations (3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB) and two colour variants (Victory Blue and Glory Silver). The two colour variants will be the same for Realme Narzo and Realme Narzo 20A. The Realme Narzo 20 can come in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB specifications. Also, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be available in Black Ninja and White Knight colours. It will come in two variants of 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB.

Earlier, Realme launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro with the starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The Pro version of the series also featured 65W SuperDart fast charging. The Pro version also features the Mediatek G95 processor which is ideal for mid-level gaming.

