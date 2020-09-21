Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch LIVE Updates: When and how to watch live event

Realme makes an attempt to woo gamers with the Narzo series top variants

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A Price in India, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is unveiling its Narzo 20 series in a virtual event starting at 12:30 PM which will be livestreamed via their social media handles including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. With three phones in the series this time around, Realme is targeting the entry-level users and the ones who are looking for a gaming phone under a budget.

The new Pro version is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Helio G95 processor which is considered good for running FPS games. Higher refresh rates are expected from the series as well. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to take on the upcoming Poco X3 in this segment as well.

Realme Narzo 20A is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. All the phones will sport a 6.5-inch Display and the resolution will differ in the three phones. In the camera setup, the Narzo 20 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back whereas Realme Narzo 20 and 20A will have a triple-camera setup.