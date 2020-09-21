scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch LIVE Updates: When and how to watch live event

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: This is the first time Realme has launched a pro variant in the Narzo series

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2020 11:39:12 am
Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A Price in India, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is unveiling its Narzo 20 series in a virtual event starting at 12:30 PM which will be livestreamed via their social media handles including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. With three phones in the series this time around, Realme is targeting the entry-level users and the ones who are looking for a gaming phone under a budget.

The new Pro version is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Helio G95 processor which is considered good for running FPS games. Higher refresh rates are expected from the series as well. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to take on the upcoming Poco X3 in this segment as well.

Realme Narzo 20A is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. All the phones will sport a 6.5-inch Display and the resolution will differ in the three phones. In the camera setup, the Narzo 20 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back whereas Realme Narzo 20 and 20A will have a triple-camera setup.

Live Blog

11:39 (IST)21 Sep 2020
A look at Realme Narzo 10 series launched earlier this year

With the Narzo series, the company is targeting the youth of the country or generation Z. For both the phones Realme is touting the design, camera and performance.

Read about the Narzo 10 series here

11:11 (IST)21 Sep 2020
Powerful processors

Realme Narzo series is expected to have robust processors which will be good for gaming. The live event will start at 12:30 PM. Stay tuned for more updates.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to have a 4,500 mAh battery which will support 65W SuperDart charging. On the other hand, Realme Narzo 20 will have a massive 6,000 mAh battery which will support 18W fast charging.

