Realme Narzo 20 Pro first impressions: An attempt to woo the gamers

Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a quad-camera setup

Realme has been giving tough competition to major smartphone companies in the mid-range and budget segment by producing phones that tick the right boxes for their price points. After launching the C series and Realme 7, 7 Pro devices, Realme unveiled its Narzo 20 series and added a third phone with the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The specifications suggest Realme Narzo 20 Pro is aimed at mobile gamers who are looking for a phone withing a budget. I used the Realme Narzo 20 Pro for a few hours and here are my first impressions of the phone.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro hands-on: Display and design

The first thing I was impressed by is how smooth and snappy the display felt. The 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Ultra Smooth display is smooth as advertised. The display is bright enough that I could see the screen clearly in the afternoon in the balcony. The phone’s screen has flat edges instead of round ones. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.5 per cent but thick bezels are clearly visible on the chin of the smartphone. The phone does feel heavy in the hand like most phones do in this segment nowadays in an attempt to provide a big screen and a big battery.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display

Realme Narzo 20 Pro does not have an in-screen fingerprint scanner but has one mounted on the side which is really fast. The cut-out selfie camera on the upper left corner lights up when you use face unlock or switch to the front camera and the animation does add a good touch to the phone. The back of the phone does not feel cheap despite the polycarbonate material.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro hands-on: Performance

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on the variant I used. I was excited to test out the gaming performance of the phone and quickly downloaded Call of Duty Mobile which ran smoothly on the phone. The 120Hz Touch sampling rate was noticeable too while playing the FPS game. From what I have seen so far, the phone should be able to run FPS games without breaking a sweat. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro hands-on: Battery and charging

Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 4,500 mAh which is not the biggest in this segment but the phone can surely juice up fast with 65W SuperDart Charge. After a game of Call of Duty, I plugged it in for a charge, went downstairs, and came back to see that the phone has charged almost 50 per cent and the battery percentage was going up realtime and really fast. Realme claims it can charge fully in just 38 minutes.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro hands-on: Camera

Realme Narzo 20 Pro camera has a quad-camera setup consisting of 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, a macro lens, and a B&W portrait lens. The main camera and the ultrawide is decent, even impressive for the price. The 16MP selfie camera does a good job as well. However, I wasn’t really impressed with the macro lens as it seemed that it was just there to add to the number of cameras on the back.

Using Realme Narzo 20 Pro's ultra-wide camera

(Express Photo: Arun Rawal) (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

(Express Photo: Arun Rawal) (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

Realme Narzo 20 Pro hands-on: Sound quality

Being a gaming-centric smartphone, the sound quality was a bit disappointing. The bottom-firing speaker is loud but lacks quality. Also, Realme has provided a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, when I tried to listen to a song with wired earphones on YouTube it lacked bass and clarity in music which was a bit annoying.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro hands-on: Early impressions

So far, so good. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a gaming phone with a good and fast display, it can run games easily and fill up quick even while you are gaming. The Pro attempt in the Narzo series is something worth looking at. The phone does look like value for money (starting at Rs 14,999). However, I would like to reserve my judgments about the smartphone once I push it to the limits in an in-depth review.

