Realme Narzo 10 series India launch delayed again: Here’s why

Realme has yet again postponed the launch of the Realme Narzo 10 series in India. The launch event was initially postponed from March 26 to April 21 due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country, but it has been further suspended until notice.

Realme had set up Narzo 10 lineup launch on April 21 through an online event after the union government allowed e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential items during the nationwide lockdown from April 20, 2020. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs soon revised its guidelines and continued the ban on sales of non-essential goods by e-commerce platforms.

Considering the ban on the supply of non-essential items including smartphones, Realme once again cancelled the Realme Narzo 10 series launch in the country.

“In alignment with the recent order shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India on the prohibition of the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies, Realme has decided to postpone the online sales of its smartphones and the launch of its Narzo series until further notice.” Realme said in a statement.

Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during #Lockdown2 to fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/6Jdvuzw6VJ — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 19, 2020

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also tweeted that they are postponing the launch of Realme Narzo 10 and 10A until further notice “due to the latest news of the government suspending e-commerce for non-essentials”.

Xiaomi also had to postpone the launch of the Mi 10in the wake of the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The device was scheduled to launch on March 31, 2020, and Xiaomi said they will release a revised launch date soon after evaluating the situation.

