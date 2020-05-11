Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launched in India; price starts at Rs 8,499

The Narzo 10 comes with better specifications when compared to the Realme Narzo 10A. (Image: Realme) The Narzo 10 comes with better specifications when compared to the Realme Narzo 10A. (Image: Realme)

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are finally official in the country after a long delay in the launch due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the Narzo series, the company is targeting the youth of the country or generation Z. For both the phones Realme is touting the design, camera and performance. The Realme Narzo 10 is slightly more expensive than the Narzo 10. The Narzo 10 is launched at a price of Rs 11,999 while the Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,499.

Realme Narzo 10 series: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in only one variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal. This one is priced at Rs 8,499. The top-end smartphone aka Realme Narzo 10 also comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This device is priced at Rs 11,999. The company is yet to reveal the sale details of the Realme Narzo 10 series but as the listing suggests the phones will be available on Flipkart and realme.com. We expect the company to announce availability details after the lockdown lifts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Realme Narzo 10 series

Realme Narzo 10: Specifications

The Narzo 10 comes with better specifications when compared to the Realme Narzo 10A. The smartphone features a stunning design — quite similar to the Realme X Onion and Gralic special edition. The smartphone comes in two stunning colours: That Green and That White.

The Narzo 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor — this is the first phone in India to pack this chipset. The smartphone includes 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, 48MP quad-camera setup (includes ultra-wide lens, 4cm macro lens, B&W portrait lens), 16MP front camera, 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge support. On the front the phone includes a mini drop notch that the company says is much smaller than dewdrop notch seen on several previously launched Realme phones. The device also supports reverse charging and Type C.

The Realme 10A comes with a refreshing design with a big Realme logo. (Image: Realme) The Realme 10A comes with a refreshing design with a big Realme logo. (Image: Realme)

Realme Narzo 10A: Specifications

The Realme 10A also comes with a refreshing design with a big Realme logo. The smartphone comes in two colours: So Blue and So White. In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A includes a 6.5-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and mini drop notch (30 per cent smaller than dewdrop notch), MediaTek Helio G70, 5000mAh battery, supports reverse charging (requires OTG cable), 12MP rear main camera + portrait lens + Macro lens, 5MP selfie camera (AI portrait selfies + pain selfie feature), splash resistant support, triple slots (2 SIM cards + microSD card), and fingerprint scanner support.

