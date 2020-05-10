Realme Narzo 10 series India launch tomorrow: Here’s how to watch the online event

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch LIVE Updates: Here’s how to watch the online event (Image: Realme) Realme Narzo 10 series India launch LIVE Updates: Here’s how to watch the online event (Image: Realme)

Realme Narzo series for the generation Z is all set to launch in India on May 11 at 12:30PM. Due to the lockdown, the Realme Narzo 10 series launch event will be held online. Interested people will be able to watch the launch event on the company’s YouTube and social media channels. Also on Realme’s official website. The company previously noted in a statement to the press that the launch video is pre-recorded and while shooting it the company took all the necessary safety and social distancing measures suggested by the government of India.

Under the Realme Narzo series the company will launch two smartphones — Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Realme is taking the design and camera of these phones very seriously. The teasers have revealed that the Realme Narzo 10 will sport Realme X onion and garlic special edition like design while the Narzo 10A will have Realme power bank like design with a big logo of the company at the back. The phones will also come in funky colours as suggested by the teasers. Green and Blue have been revealed in the official teasers.

The Realme Narzo 10 will include quad cameras at the back while the 10A will come with three image sensors. The company has already teased the Narzo 10 will include 48MP primary image sensor at the back, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 5000mAh battery and quick charge support. There are no details on the pricing of the Realme Narzo series as of yet. But considering the specifications revealed by the company, the Narzo 10 will be on the expensive side when compared to the Narzo 10A.