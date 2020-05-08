Realme Narzo 10, 10A finally arriving in India next week: What’s special?

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A will launch in India on May 11. (Image: Flipkart) Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A will launch in India on May 11. (Image: Flipkart)

Realme will launch its new Narzo series — Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A on May 11, the company has announced. The phones will launch via a pre-recorded video at 12:30 PM IST on the slated date. The company has revealed that it has pre-recorded the Narzo series launch video and had taken “all the health and safety measures while recording the video.” For the unware, due to the coronavirus lockdown in India, the Realme Narzo series launch has been delayed for months. After a long wait, the phones will finally arrive in the country next week.

Realme had initially planned to launch the devices on March 26. However, that got delayed to April 21, due to the lockdown. The launch was further postponed on April 21, due to the extension of the lockdown. Several reports suggest that the Narzo 10 will be a rebranded variant of the Realme 6i, which launched in Myanmar at Kyat 2,49,900 (approximately Rs 13,600) while Narzo 10A will be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that launched in Thailand recently at Baht 3,999 (approximately Rs 9,400).

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A: Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display paired with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI skin on top. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It will reportedly feature a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a black and white sensor, and a macro lens. On the front, it will sport a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

The Narzo 10A is also said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display. However, instead of the Helio G80 processor, it could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The device is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Narzo 10A is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it could sport a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

