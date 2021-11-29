scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
Realme’s most premium flagship phone will be called GT 2 Pro, company confirms

While the company hasn't yet revealed the key features or specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro, it did confirm via a tweet that Realme's flagship phone will be worth over $800.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 29, 2021 4:37:49 pm

Realme recently confirmed that it has plans to launch its most premium flagship smartphone and now, the brand’s CEO has revealed the device will be called Realme GT 2 Pro. The executive has announced this via his official Twitter handle.

“GT 2 Pro – that’s how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide,” he said.

While the company hasn’t yet revealed the key features or specifications of the device, it did confirm via a tweet that Realme’s flagship phone will be worth over $800. It is also unknown whether the brand has any plans to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro in the Indian market, but tipster Mukul Sharma has suggested that it will arrive in the country in the first quarter of 2022.

Also Read |Realme set to enter the ultra-premium smartphone segment: But can it convince users?

It will likely offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood as the alleged smartphone has already been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking platform with the same chip. The listing also suggested that the device will run on Android 12 OS, which will be based on Realme UI 3.0. It is said to offer a big display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition to this, the platform is also tipped that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro could be offered with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If leaks are rumours are to be believed, the device will sport a 6.51-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Realme GT 2 Pro 5G is said to pack a triple rear camera setup, which might include a 108MP primary sensor. The rumour mill also claims that the setup could also include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP sensor. On the front, one might get to see a 32MP camera for selfies. Realme could also offer support for 125W charging support with the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro.

