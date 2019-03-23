Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers on Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1

Realme has announced it will be holding its Mobile Bonanza sale from March 25 to March 28 in India. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on three smartphones, namely, Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 on its own e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retail stores.

Advertising

The Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 smartphones will be made available for consumers to purchase on all the four days the sale is live. The Realme 3 will be made available on March 26 at 12 noon on the company’s e-store and Flipkart.

This will also be the first time Realme 3’s Radiant Blue colour option goes on sale. The brand claims to have already sold 3,11,800 Realme 3 smartphones till date.

During the sale, Realme 3 customers will be offered a flat Rs 500 instant discount on purchasing the device with an Axis Bank debit or credit card. Realme 3 is currently priced at Rs 8,999 across all platforms.

Advertising

Also Read: Realme opens first exclusive service centre in India, more coming

Realme 2 Pro starts at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the current sale price during the sale. The device will be made available at Rs 11,990 for the base variant on the company’s e-store and Flipkart.

Lastly, Realme U1 currently sells at Rs 10,999 for the base variant on the company’s e-store and Amazon. During the sale, the company will be offering its customers a discount of Rs 1,000, with the price being brought down to Rs 9,999 for the base variant. Additionally, customers ordering the device via the pre-paid method will be getting an additional discount of Rs 1,000.