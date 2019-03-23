Toggle Menu Sections
Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers on Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/realme-mobile-bonanza-sale-offers-on-realme-3-realme-2-pro-and-realme-u1-5639419/

Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers on Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1

Realme Mobile Bonanza sale to commence on March 25, will offer consumers discounts on three smartphones.

Realme, Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme Mobile Bonanza sale, Realme 3 sale, Realme 2 Pro sale, Realme U1 sale, Realme sale, Realme 3 price, Realme 2 Pro price, Realme U1 price
Realme 3 be made available on March 26 at 12 noon on the company’s e-store and Flipkart.

Realme has announced it will be holding its Mobile Bonanza sale from March 25 to March 28 in India. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on three smartphones, namely, Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 on its own e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retail stores.

The Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 smartphones will be made available for consumers to purchase on all the four days the sale is live. The Realme 3 will be made available on March 26 at 12 noon on the company’s e-store and Flipkart.

This will also be the first time Realme 3’s Radiant Blue colour option goes on sale. The brand claims to have already sold 3,11,800 Realme 3 smartphones till date.

During the sale, Realme 3 customers will be offered a flat Rs 500 instant discount on purchasing the device with an Axis Bank debit or credit card. Realme 3 is currently priced at Rs 8,999 across all platforms.

Advertising

Also Read: Realme opens first exclusive service centre in India, more coming

Realme 2 Pro starts at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the current sale price during the sale. The device will be made available at Rs 11,990 for the base variant on the company’s e-store and Flipkart.

Lastly, Realme U1 currently sells at Rs 10,999 for the base variant on the company’s e-store and Amazon. During the sale, the company will be offering its customers a discount of Rs 1,000, with the price being brought down to Rs 9,999 for the base variant. Additionally, customers ordering the device via the pre-paid method will be getting an additional discount of Rs 1,000.

Don't Miss
Christchurch shooting: UAE projects NZ PM's image on Burj Khalifa, thanks her for 'sincere empathy' towards Muslims
I believe that in a democracy, there can be matbhed but not manbhed: Nitin Gadkari

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samsung Galaxy A90 to feature 'Notchless Infinity screen', reveals official site
2 Huawei shows 10x hybrid zoom capabilities of P30 Pro in video teaser
3 OnePlus testing Android Pie based HydrogenOS for OnePlus 3 and 3T in China